United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $131,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 343,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 81.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 321,705 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 661,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,076,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

