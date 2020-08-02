United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 36.2% in July

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.04. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

