Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 342.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ UNB opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

