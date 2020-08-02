UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $9.25 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.