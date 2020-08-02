Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $4,367,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $355.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

