UBS Group Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €154.93 ($174.08).

ETR DB1 opened at €154.60 ($173.71) on Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a twelve month high of €169.90 ($190.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €146.46.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

