UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34. Adyen has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

