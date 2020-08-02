UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. KERING S A/ADR has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

