UBS Group Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $103.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

ZEN opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $101.94. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,367,995.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $448,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Zendesk by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 749,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

