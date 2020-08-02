U and I Group (LON:UAI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of U and I Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

UAI stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. U and I Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.33 ($5.90).

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.55)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that U and I Group will post 2201.000017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

