Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $6,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Twilio stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $277.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.