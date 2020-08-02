Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) a C$4.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$9.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.47.

HSE opened at C$4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C($1.30). The company had revenue of C$4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.3899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

