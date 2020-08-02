Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,737.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,525,930.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $577,655 in the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tricida by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

TCDA stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.57. Tricida has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

