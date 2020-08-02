TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Up 24.7% in July

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 272,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TAT opened at $0.32 on Friday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

