Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,160% compared to the average volume of 1,270 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38.

