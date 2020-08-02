Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.83.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,401 shares of company stock valued at $26,732,395 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

