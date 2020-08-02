Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Receives C$19.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:TOU opened at C$13.62 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.31.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$139,767.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,606,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,288,190.35. Also, Director John William Elick bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,209.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at C$205,133.94. Insiders acquired a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $735,856 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

