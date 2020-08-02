Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.