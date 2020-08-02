Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TIH. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$74.75.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$73.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.88. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$74.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 3.5895865 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total value of C$187,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,845,344.84. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,760. Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $874,313 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

