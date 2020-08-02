Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $55.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

