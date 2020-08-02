TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.88.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of TOG stock opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.12. The stock has a market cap of $371.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.78.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$107.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.