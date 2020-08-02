TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VREYF. CIBC lifted their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.08.

OTCMKTS VREYF opened at $1.27 on Thursday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

