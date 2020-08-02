TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLD opened at $131.92 on Friday. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.91.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

