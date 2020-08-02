TokenClub Market Cap Hits $3.93 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. TokenClub has a market cap of $3.93 million and $657,597.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, FCoin, CoinBene and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.62 or 0.05128187 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009644 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00051650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029669 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,491,241 tokens. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene, BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

