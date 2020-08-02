TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.71.

TFI International stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

