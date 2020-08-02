TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.71.
TFI International stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $43.60.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
