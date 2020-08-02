Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TTPH opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 798.18% and a negative return on equity of 210.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Jolla Pharmaceutical Co La purchased 3,737,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,474,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTPH. G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

