Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Temenos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Temenos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.87. Temenos has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $150.36.

