TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

TU stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

