Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $31.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.42.
TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.
Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone & Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
