Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $31.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

