Telefonica Deutschland’s (TELDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

