Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $225.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $184.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.04.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 160.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

