Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.04.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $240.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock worth $36,248,032 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 220.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.