Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.04.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

