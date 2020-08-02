Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. UBS Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.04.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $675,360.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

