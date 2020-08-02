Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 220.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC opened at $237.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.04.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

