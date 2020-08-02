Team (TISI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Team had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $236.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. On average, analysts expect Team to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Team stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.14. Team has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.54.

TISI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti cut their price objective on Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

