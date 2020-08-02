Team (TISI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Team had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $236.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. On average, analysts expect Team to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Team stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.14. Team has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.54.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
