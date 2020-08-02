TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $98.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.
TEL opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
