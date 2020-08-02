TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TDK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TDK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

TTDKY opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. TDK has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TDK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

