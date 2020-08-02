TD Securities Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$110.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$102.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial restated a neutral rating and issued a C$109.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$88.00 to C$91.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.14.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$95.67 on Thursday. CGI has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.51.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

