TD Securities Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $9.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

