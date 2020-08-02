TD Securities Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $78.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

