TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

MRG.UN opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.82. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$10.73 and a 52 week high of C$20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $604.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.89.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.