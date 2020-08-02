Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWODF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TWODF stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

