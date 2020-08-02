Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TATYY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

