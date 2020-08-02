Takkt (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €13.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been given a €13.50 ($15.17) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.26) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.33 ($13.85).

Get Takkt alerts:

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €10.44 ($11.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.97 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.44) and a fifty-two week high of €13.02 ($14.63).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.