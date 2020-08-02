SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $564,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,571 shares of company stock worth $3,240,211. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 433,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

