SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 25,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $489,343.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $39,743.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,063 shares of company stock worth $9,179,808 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,242,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

