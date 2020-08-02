SVB Leerink Weighs in on Waters Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $7.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.73. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $213.15 on Friday. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

