Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Surge Components stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Surge Components has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

