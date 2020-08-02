Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.29. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 2,216,237 shares.

SUNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 89.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunworks Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunworks stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

